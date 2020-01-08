The Nigeria Army has lauded other security agencies for their cooperation during the just concluded Operation Crocodile Smile IV held in the southern part of Ondo State.

Brig-Gen. Zakari Abubakar, the Commander of 32 Artillery Brigade, made this commendation on Tuesday night in Okitipupa at the fire night and closing ceremony of the exercise.

NAN recalls that the exercise was conducted by the Nigerian Army in conjunction with the sister security agencies to sustain the synergy between them, prevent stockpiling of arms and ammunition by criminals in the state.

The operation was also designed to checkmate the various security challenges prevalent in the area, such as militancy, bunkering, vandalism of oil and gas infrastructure, piracy and kidnapping, among others.

According to Abubakar, the 32 Artillery Brigade, in collaboration with the Nigerian Navy, Police and other security agencies, has made tremendous efforts within the past two months to stem criminality within the southern part of Ondo State.

“It has become imperative to appreciate the heads of security agencies that participated in this exercise for their cooperation with the Army in the interest of national security; to ensure that the state and the country are free from crimes.

“I want to thank you for your cooperation because the successes we recorded within the past two months of this exercise would not have been possible without you.

“I know that there is an existing cordial relationship between the Nigerian Army and other security agencies, including the Vigilante but this super camp has further strengthened this relationship.

“And I believe this relationship will be improved upon as we keep conducting operations in Ondo State and beyond,” he said.

He pointed out that the success of the operation had made it clear that when security agencies synergise “we deliver better on our core responsibilities, as we are all players in the security spectrum but with each of us having a particular sector to man.

“Our working together during this just concluded exercise, has made it possible for us to curtail criminality, cultism, kidnapping, militancy and many other crimes and vices in the southern part of the state,” he said.

The brigade commander, therefore, admonished other security agencies to shun rivalry and antagonism of one another in order to improve on the national security.

“The idea of inter-agency rivalry, to me, is as a result of lack of communication and understanding; otherwise the constitution has spelt out clearly the role of each of the agencies.

Abubakar attributed the success of the operation to the roles played by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, and Maj. Gen. Anthony Omozoje, the General Officer Commanding, 2 Division, Ibadan for their mentorship, guidance and support throughput the exercise.

NAN reports that the exercise was inaugurated on November 8, 2019 and lasted till January 7, 2020 in the southern part of the state.

The Nigerian Army had earlier donated some computer systems; printers, exercise books, power generators, stationaries and sporting materials to schools at Atijere Community.

The Army also provided free medical outreach to people of Ugbo all in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state.

It carried out environmental sanitation by clearing garbages and refuses at Irele Community Market in addition to the renovation of four market toilets and a boreholes in Irele Local Government Area of the state.

Also, medical outreach was conducted in Kiribo kingdom, Ese-Odo Local Government Area, where free drugs, mosquito nets, tooth pastes, tooth brushes and some bags of rice were distributed to 1,500 beneficiaries as Christmas and New year gifts.