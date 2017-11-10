Executives of Wolf Cooperative Society gets training

The Chief of Army Staff Barracks Investment Initiative Programme in collaboration with Korporate Growth Konsult and Cooperative and Labour Education Research Centre has organized a two-day training workshop for officers, soldiers and executive members of Wolf Unity Cooperative Society Limited to educate them on the administrative management of cooperative society.

The training had the theme: “Transformational Cooperative Leaders in a Controlled Environment,” and was held in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

Declaring the workshop open, the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Ibrahim Yusuf, noted that the Barracks Investment Initiative Programme was a programme initiated by the COAS, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, as a way of improving the welfare of troops’ families as well as to encourage the families to undertake income yielding ventures in areas of animal husbandry, poultry and fish farming amongst others.

Yusuf stated that it was in line with the COAS directives in achieving the above welfare package that informed the establishment of the Wolf Unity Cooperative Society Limited for the Barracks community of 7 Division.

He further stressed that the training workshop is designed to build the capacity of the board members and management team of the organization.

Some erudite resource person that attended the workshop included Muhammed Bello, a consultant with Korporate Growth Konsult, who gave a paper presentation on: “Cooperative Management By Objectives for the Budding Manager,” and a second presentation was given by Folarin Taiwo on the topic: “Cooperative-Leaders are Problem Solvers.”