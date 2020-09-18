Viewers on DStv and GOtv will enjoy another great weekend of football action as the 2020/21 Premier League, La Liga and Serie A seasons continue with matches scheduled for September 18 to 21, 2020.

The pick of Premier League matches this weekend is the meeting of Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, which will air live at 4:30pm on SS Premier League.

The Reds completed a league “double” over the Blues last season, with the teams’ most recent meeting a 5-3 win for the Merseyside club in July.

Liverpool supporters have been concerned at their club’s relative lack of action in the transfer market (certainly compared to Chelsea, who have recruited heavily and brought in world-class talent such as Moroccan attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, for example), but manager Jurgen Klopp insists he prefers working with a smaller group of players.

Elsewhere, Manchester United will open their campaign with a clash at home to Crystal Palace in the early-evening kick-off on Saturday on SS Premier League at 5:30pm.

It will be the first chance for new Red Devils signing Donny van de Beek to have a taste of competitive English football.

Also on Saturday, Everton will face West Bromwich Albion at 12:20pm, while Leeds United will face Fulham at 3pm, with the day closing off with Arsenal vs West Ham United at 8pm, all on SS Premier League.

The Premier League matches for the weekend will continue on Sunday with Southampton vs Tottenham Hotspur at 12pm, Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion at 2pm and Leicester City vs Burnley at 7pm, all live on SS Premier League.

On, Aston Vila vs Sheffield United will air at 6pm and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester City at 8:15pm, both live on SS Premier League.

This weekend’s La Liga sees the return to action for champions Real Madrid, who open the defence of their title with a match away to Real Sociedad at Sam Sebastian on the evening of Sunday, showing live on SS La Liga, SS GOtv La Liga and SS GOtv Football at 8pm.

La Liga is packed this weekend with other exciting matches airing live on SS La Liga and SS GOtv La Liga.

Getafe vs Osasuna will air at 8pm on Friday, while Villarreal v Eibar at 3pm and Celta Vigo vs Valencia at 8pm will both air on Saturday.

On Sunday, Huesca will clash with Cadiz at 3pm and Granada will face Deportivo Alaves at 5:30pm.

GOtv will crown the weekend matches with Real Betis vs Real Valladolid at 8pm on Monday.

The headline match from Italy’s topflight this weekend sees champions Juventus open the defence of their title with a match at home to Sampdoria in the late kick-off on Sunday at 7:45pm on SS Football, SS Variety 3 and SS GOtv Select 1.

All eyes will be on new manager, Andrea Pirlo, who replaced Maurizio Sarri at the head of the Bianconeri in the offseason.

Another key game this weekend will give Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen the chance to make his competitive debut for Napoli when they face Parma on Sunday afternoon, having joined the club for a huge fee from Lille a few weeks back.

This will air at 11:30am live on SS Football, SS Variety 3, SS GOtv Select 1 and SS GOtv Football.

SuperSport remains the only platform to get English commentary from the legendary La Liga.