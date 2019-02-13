Exciting episodes of Hustle underway on GOtv

Living in Lagos, Nigeria’s boisterous commercial capital, is akin to a perpetual rollercoaster ride.

It is often regarded as a city where dreams come true as one can jump from one to 10 on the socio-economic scale.

To have a better grasp of what it feels like in Lagos, Hustle, a funny drama series on Lagos life, airing on Africa Magic Family (GOtv channel 2), is a must watch.

Dayo (Seun Ajayi), seized by drunken optimism, moves to Lagos with the hopes of making it big.

He is completely oblivious to the fact that life in Lagos can be tough, very tough.

He soon teams up with his two equally motivated neighbours – Acid (Maurice Sam) and Ochuko (Elvis Poko) – and together they get to experience the other side of the city, which is replete with millions of residents “suffering and smiling”.

They begin to encounter various challenges in Lagos, especially from their landlady, Mama Sekinat (Sola Sobowale).

Mama Sekinat is the soul-of-the-party type, a fan of extravagant Lagos “owambe” parties.

She desperately wants to attain socialite status with her pictures on the cover pages of society magazines mingling with the high and mighty.

She, along with her children, Sekinat and Razak, make life hellish for the trio.

She bars them from having their female friends sleep over and gives a time limit for the use of their generator.