Excitement builds as Polaris Bank prepares for Christmas Save and Win draw

Polaris Bank, Nigeria’s Leading Digital retail, will hold a festive Save and Win draw that promises to add a dash of holiday cheer to its valued customers.

The draw, which would be conducted at the Bank’s Lagos headquarters and broadcast live on all the Bank’s social media channels, would see winners emerge, contacted and rewarded instantly.

The first draw that was held in September, had a total of 50 winners in a transparent selection witnessed by the lottery and other relevant regulatory authorities.

The Bank in a statement said that a total of 100 Nigerians will emerge winners and take-home cash prize of N10,000 each in the xmas special draw.

For those wishing to be part of the campaign and stand a chance to emerge winners, below are four ways to participate in the ongoing Polaris Save & Win promo:

1. Download VULTe on iOS and the App store to open a Polaris Savings Account or dial USSD *833*0# on your phone or log into Polaris Bank savings portal.

2. Grow your account by N10,000 or more and maintain for 30 days or by N10,000 for three consecutive months to qualify for monthly and quarterly draws respectively.

3. If your account is dormant, you can reactivate your account without visiting the Bank by simply dialing *833*30#.

4. Follow the Bank’s handles @polarisbankltd across all social media platforms or visit the website to stay updated.

Polaris Bank, was adjudged Nigeria’s Digital Bank of the Year in 2023, 2022 and 2021 in Business Day’s Banks and Other Financial Institutions Awards.