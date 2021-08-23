Excitement as Titan Trust Bank opens Apapa branch

Titan Trust Bank Limited on Thursday announced the opening of its state-of-the-art branch located at 17, Burma Road, Apapa, Lagos for commercial operations.

A statement by the lender said the development is in furtherance of its efforts to offer customers’ endearing experience.

It noted that the new branch provides a full suite of banking products and services for retail and corporate banking clients.

Titan Trust Bank recently opened its Ikeja branch to provide financial service to micro, small and medium scale enterprises within the axis.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Mudassir Amray, the managing director and chief executive officer of Titan Trust Bank, said: “We opened this branch to get closer to individuals and businesses in Apapa and to provide better customer experience to our numerous clients.

“As our customer base expands, we are also committed to providing convenient services in a friendly atmosphere at all of our branches.”

While reminding customers that the new branch forms part of the bank’s strategy to extend its reach and offer seamless banking services across the country, the bank’s chief encouraged customers to use its innovative portfolio of digital products.

These include: the Titan Mobile Application, Titan Internet Banking platform and the Titan *922# Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) solution.

“Titan Trust Bank believes in innovation, creativity and the use of technology to enhance the lives of its customers.

“At Titan, we strive to ensure that our products and services are meeting the changing needs of our customers.

“The branch also has a skilled and professional relationship team dedicated to satisfying the banking needs of the people of Apapa and environs,” Amray said.

Since its inception, the bank has continued to take industry watchers by surprise with its sterling achievements both on the physical and digital banking within a short period.

In addition to its lists of international laurels, it recently bagged two awards as the ‘Best New Commercial Banking Brand’ and ‘Fastest Growing Digital Banking Brand in Nigeria for the Year 2021’ at the 2021 annual United Kingdom-based Global Brands Magazine awards.

The bank clinched the coveted influential awards in less than two years of its commercial operations.