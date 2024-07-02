Excitement as Oyebanji swears in second female Head  of Service 

There was great excitement on Tuesday as Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji inaugurated the new Head of Service, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi.

He urged her to sustain ongoing reforms in the state’s civil service.

Performing the swearing-in ceremony at the Conference Hall, Governor’s office, Ado-Ekiti, Governor Oyebanji stressed the need for the new Head of Service to mobilize the instrument of state to improve the talents and skills of the workforce for effective and efficient service delivery as well as ensure that there is no room for indolence and professional misconduct in the civil service.

Dr Olomojobi, who until her appointment was the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education is the second female Head of Service in the history of the state.

Her inauguration was witnessed by the Deputy Governor, Chief Monisade Afuye; First Lady, Dr Olayemi Oyebanji and six former Heads of Service.

Governor Oyebanji, in his address, commended the new HOS for her years of proficiency, patriotism, and professional service to the state. He affirmed that she earned the appointment on the strength of her competence, impactful service, and objective assessment in line with the merit-based policy of the administration.

Also Read:

“There is no doubt that Dr Olomojobi is one of the highly trained, globally exposed, intellectually sophisticated public servants. She comes with a lot of skills that will definitely bring remarkable improvement to the civil and public service of Ekiti state.

“The positive response that greeted her appointment across the ranks and files of the service is eloquent testimony to her suitability for the position.

The Governor called on Dr Olomojobi to ensure adequate mobilization of the bureaucratic family of the state in the realization of the six pillars of the administration, noting that a lot of expectation is demanded from her as the civil service as a trailblazer is supposed to be exceptional in all its ramifications.

Governor Oyebanji said his administration had demonstrated its unwavering commitment to the welfare of workers in the payment of salary arrears, leave bonus arrears, payment of minimum ways adjustment across all cadres, and wage award to cushion the current economic hardship on the people pending the conclusion of ongoing tripartite minimum wage negotiation among others.

He called on workers to reciprocate the good gesture of government through their hard work and commitment to the realization of the agenda of government while the government will continue to provide a conducive working atmosphere and tools for workers to thrive.

The Governor called on the new Head of service to be an inspiration to her colleagues across the cadres and ensure that she does not give room for indolence and professional misconduct under any guise.

He expressed confidence that Dr Olomojobi will bring her experience to bear in transforming the civil service, noting that he had no doubt that the new HOS would deliver given her endowment with the requisite capacity, training, and competence to cope with the challenges ahead.

The Governor called on her to chart a new course of leadership that is based on fundamental values, integrity, service, and prudence.

He also used the opportunity to express his appreciation to labour leaders for their support and encouragement which had made labour and the government of Ekiti state partners in progress hoping that the appointment of the new head of service would further cement the relationship between the labour centers and government.

The Governor also urged the new Head of Service not to succumb to undue pressure from friends and families in the course of discharging her duty. He also appealed to leaders in her community and relations not to subject her to undue pressure so she could discharge her duty creditably well.

In her response, Dr Folakemi Olomojobi praised the Governor for his leadership style and reforms which have made Ekiti State the envy of other states, and promised to do her best by ensuring that public servants work within the ambit of the six pillars of his administration to achieve the shared prosperity agenda of the government.

Dr Olomojobi affirmed that the preoccupation of civil servants is to ensure that all government policies promulgated to deliver the public good derivable from the six pillars are implemented efficiently and effectively.