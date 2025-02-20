Excitement as Oyebanji gifts three-bedroom house to elderly widow

In a gesture of compassion and community support, Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji on Wednesday handed a fully furnished three-bedroom bungalow to an aged widow in Igbara-Odo Ekiti, Madam Modupe Ajayi Alufoge.

The house was built and donated by Abiyamo Esther Oyebanji Foundation to Madam Modupe Ajayi Alufoge, a road side petty trader, whose former abode was in a very sorry state due to last year’s heavy rainstorm and was on the verge of becoming homeless.

Speaking while handing over the keys to the house at a brief ceremony, Governor Oyebanji who was represented by his wife, Dr. Olayemi Oyebanji, said the gesture underscores his commitment to improving the welfare of vulnerable residents across the state and ensuring that no one is left behind in his development agenda.

Describing the gesture as a symbol of compassion, solidarity, and the belief that no one should face the storms of life alone, the Governor said that the house represents the care and support his administration has for the people of the state.

While congratulating Mama Ajayi for her new home, the Governor said his government remains committed to creating a society where no one is left behind, particularly the vulnerable as well as ensuring that his mantra of shared prosperity goes round.

“I am deeply honored to stand before you today, representing my husband, His Excellency, Mr. Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji, to commission a home built with love, compassion, and care for Mama Ajayi, a resilient, aged widow from Igbara Odo.

“Mama Ajayi, a roadside petty trader, faced the unimaginable when her old home was destroyed by a heavy rainstorm, leaving her vulnerable and on the verge of homelessness. But thanks to the compassionate leadership of Governor Biodun Oyebanji, this hardship has turned into a new chapter of hope.

“Today, I am proud to hand over this brand-new, fully furnished building to Mama Ajayi on behalf of the Abiyamo Esther Oyebanji Foundation. This is a symbol of compassion, solidarity, and the belief that no one should face the storms of life alone,” the First Lady stated.

In their separate goodwill messages, the Commissioner for Women Affairs, Peju Babafemi, Chairperson of Igbara Odo/ogotun LCDA, Olowolaju Bukola, and HRM, Oba Edward Jayeola, the Arajaka of igbara Odo Ekiti, all lauded the Governor’s benevolence, maintaining that the gesture stands as a testament to the governor’s dedication to improving the lives of Ekiti citizens.

In an emotion-laden response, Madam Modupe Ajayi Alufoge expressed her gratitude to the Governor for the life-changing gift, describing the gesture as a miracle.

Narrating her ordeal after her house became dilapidated due to heavy rainstorm, Madam Ajayi lauded the governor’s humanitarian efforts, describing the gesture as a model of responsible governance.

Recall that last year, the Governor also commissioned a state-of-the-art maternity ward built and donated by Abiyamo Esther Oyebanji Foundation to Aramoko General Hospital and an ultra-modern multipurpose hall to First Baptist Church, Ikogosi Ekiti. The foundation was established in 2024 in memory of the Governor’s mother, the late Chief Esther Oyebanji.

