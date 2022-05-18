Excitement as DStv, GOtv customers relive 8th AMVCA’s rebroadcast

DStv and GOtv customers can relive the just concluded 8th Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards with a rebroadcast of the event from Tuesday 17 May 2022.

The glamorous award held on May 14, 2022 and aired live on all Africa Magic channels in over 50 countries on the continent.

Catch up on all the exciting moments including the red-carpet extravaganza, performances, and emotional award acceptance speeches on the following channels on DStv and GOtv.

A rerun of the Red-Carpet show will air Tuesday, 24 May at 9pm; the Award Show on Tuesday 17 May at 9pm, Wednesday 18 May at 10:30am, and Saturday 21 May at 12:45pm all on Africa Magic Showcase (DStv channel 151.

On Africa Magic Urban (DStv channel 153 and GOtv Supa channel 6), the Red-Carpet show will air Wednesday, 18 May at 2pm and Thursday 19 May at 10:30am whilst the Award Show will air on Monday, 23 May at 9:30pm.

Likewise, the Award Show will rerun on Africa Magic Epic (DStv channel 154 and GOtv channel 2) on Wednesday, 18 May at 12:30am and Friday 20 May at 9:50 pm. The Red-Carpet will be rebroadcast on Friday, 20 May at 8:20 am and Tuesday 24 May at 7:10 am.

The AMVCAs was organised by Africa Magic in association with MultiChoice and sponsored by Amstel Malta.