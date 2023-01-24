Excessive fasting can destroy kidneys — NAFDAC DG

The Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has warned against excessive fasting, which she said can destroy kidneys.

She gave the warning in Abuja on Monday when she identified causes of kidney failure as including excessive fasting.

Adeyeye also said Nigerians should not patronise hawkers and street sellers of medicines as fake and unrecommended medicines can also lead to the failure of kidneys.

She said: “Kidney failure, liver damage, others, I don’t know how many have died in Nigeria due to substandard medicines and unwholesome foods.

“However, we are a religious country, Muslims and Christians, we fast a lot.

“And it is part of the kidney problem.

“Because your body has to have homeostasis balance, meaning the water level in your body must be enough to make your organs to function.

:Some people will fast for 10, 20 days, without drinking a lot of water.

“The kidney is being punished.

“Now, if you put chemicals in it, it triples in an exponential manner, with damage to the kidneys.

“This is because the kidney does not have enough water to dilute and filter.

“I fast, but I do with sense.

“We have to fast with sense, if not, we will pay with our kidneys.

“Also, do not buy medicines from hawkers and corner stores but pharmacies.”