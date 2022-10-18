Excellent Performance: Ebonyi students commend Umahi, award media aide

An Ebonyi student group, the National Association of Ebonyi State Students, Federal Polytechnic, Unwana Chapter, has commended Governor David Umahi for his massive transformation, cutting across all sectors in the state.

The group also commended the Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, for his professionalism and resounding innovations which he brought into the Governor’s media management.

The association made the commendation when it paid a courtesy visit on Oko in his office in Abakaliki, Tuesday.

Speaking during the visit, the association’s President represented by the Student’s Chief Judge, Comrade Onyebuchi Igwe, applauded the Governor for giving Abakaliki, the capital city and environs an unprecedented facelift through enduring social and security infrastructure.

He noted that the Governor’s rural development policies which are manifest in consolidated infrastructures in all the nooks and crannies of the state have placed Ebonyi first in national development rating, and appreciated the Governor’s Media Aide for his strategic and objective presentation of facts.

Igwe said: “The Ebonyi State Government ably led by Engineer David Nweze Umahi has achieved so many things in his administration.

“The Infrastructural development of the state is something we cannot quantify because he has done so much.

“He has made Ebonyi State to be reckoned with among the most developed states in the country.

“This is the type of leadership we have been envisaging to have in this state and we are praying that after Engineer David Nweze Umahi, the next governor is going to consolidate on the achievements made so far by our pragmatic and workaholic Governor who has achieved so much in the area of infrastructure, education, human development to mention just a few.”

The group maintained that the Media Aide’s prompt and exceptional approach to emergencies have always helped to douse tensions arising from activities of political detractors of government.

The association also informed the State Government of its decision to hold a one million man march soon, in solidarity with the Governor for his unprecedented developmental strides.

“Ever since you were made the SA to the Governor on Media and Strategy, you have transformed so many things in the media sector.

“The sector in Ebonyi State has actually recorded great improvement that is unprecedented, going by the way you have reorganized the media apparatus of the state.

“In fact, government programmes and policies have been amplified,” Igwe observed.

Responding, Oko thanked the students for appreciating the modest efforts of the Governor to secure a better future for them.

He charged them to always be good ambassadors of the state by taking their studies seriously.

Oko also admonished them to avoid indulgence in social vices and other antisocial behaviours in order not to dent their future.

“Governor Umahi has been working day and night to make this state better, a lot of people wave it off with their hands but here you are commending those things that you saw that he did, realizing he did it for you and for the future generations.

“I want to enjoin you, remember that you are in the polytechnic to study; that is the primary reason you are there.

“You must strive to please, give in your best, realizing that if you are good, you will be impacting very positively on yourself and family, and we will have a better society in our hands.

“So, I want you to take your studies very seriously.”

Highlight of the visit was the presentation of an award of Excellence to the Governor’s Media Aide by the association.

The award, according to them, was in recognition of Oko’s love and diligence in service which has brought desirable changes into Ebonyi State government media platforms.