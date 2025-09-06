Examining Tinubu’s fairness to all sections of Nigeria in distribution of projects, by Owaikhena Osikhekha

Nigeria is a very complex country due to its ethnic and religious diversity.. However, that diversity can be harnessed for national cohesion and development. So, any leader that wants to succeed in running the affairs of this nation must be prepared to apply wisdom and political sagacity to navigate these complexities. He must learn the balancing act when making critical appointments and citing projects. The President must also practice inclusivity.

Recently, some politicians from a section of the country have been accusing President Tinubu of executing more projects in Lagos State and the southern part of the country in general. This allegation from opposition figures, should be expected considering the fact that activities toward the 2027 general elections have already begun.

In the absence of concrete facts to campaign against his reelection, they have resorted to cheap blackmail and propaganda in a bid to incite a section of the country against him.

In the light of recent insinuations, half-truths and fake information being circulated, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris responded with a robust statement making it abundantly clear that President Bola Tinubu’s administration has been guided by the principles of fairness, justice, and equity in the distribution of federal government projects, appointments, and opportunities across all six geopolitical zones of our country.

He said contrary to the perception being pushed in some quarters, the current administration has demonstrated uncommon commitment to balanced development and inclusivity since assuming office. The distribution of capital projects under President Bola Tinubu is equitable. In addition to projects by various Ministries, Departments and Agencies, all six regions now have Regional Development Commissions to push development efforts at the regional level.

The 700 kilometre Lagos – Calabar Coastal Highway is designed to pass through Lagos, Ogun, Ondo, Edo, Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River states.The 1,068 kilometre Badagry–Sokoto Super Highway traverses seven states of Sokoto, Kebbi, Niger, Kwara, Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos. A substantial part of that highway is the north west and north cental .

Major infrastructural interventions are ongoing simultaneously across the country

The administration has already secured funding for light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna states to the tune of one hundred and fifty billion naira and one hundred naira respectively. The metroline projects in Lagos and Ogun States form part of the government’s effort to develop Nigeria’s light rail infrastructure. These projects are expected to create over two hundred and fifty thousand jobs.

The rehabilitation of the Eastern Corridor of the rail line from Port Harcourt to Maiduguri has received a renewed push.

From verifiable data, it has been established that the actual distribution of projects shows that the Northwest is the biggest beneficiary with ₦5.97 trillion

The South South follows with₦2.41 trillion, North Central: ₦1.13 trillion, South East: ₦407 billion, North East: ₦400 billion, South West (excluding Lagos): ₦604 billion.

Lagos remains the economic capital of Nigeria despite the political capital being moved to Abuja. Lagos alone now accounts for over 50% of Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product ( GDP). So, Lagos State deserves special attention from the Federal Government. In fact, it deserves a special status

The North accounts for 52% out of the total length of the projects, while the South has 48%.

President Tinubu is focused on building national infrastructure, not local trophies..

The Minister of Information and National Orientation Mohammed Idris argued that equity is also evident in federal appointments , explaining that President Tinubu has consistently appointed capable Nigerians from every part of the country, guided by competence and inclusivity rather than sectional considerations.

Aside from creating development commissions to cover the entire six geopolitical zones, the President established the Federal Ministry of Livestock Development aimed at addressing problems inhibiting the growth of the livestock industry which is predominant in the north.

The Information Minister was right when he said that President Bola Tinubu has not only kept faith with Nigerians but has proven himself to be a fair, pragmatic, and consequential reformer.

His leadership is inclusive, his vision is unifying, and his commitment to equity and justice is unwavering.

The Federal Government has come out with statistics to prove that President is spreading development and appointments across the country. Those who don’t agree with this assertion should provide contrary facts or forever remain silent.

Owaikhena Osikhekha is a public affairs analyst based in Lagos

