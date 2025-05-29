Examination Leakage: WAEC delays English Essay paper

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) on Wednesday delayed the commencement of English Language Paper 1 in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, and several other parts of the country due to alleged leakage.

The News Agency of Nigeria learnt the examination, slated as a morning paper, was shifted to late in the day because the questions had allegedly leaked.

NAN correspondents who monitored the situation at Oba Akinbiyi High School, Mokola; Ibadan Boys High School, Oke-Bola; and Vale College, Iyaganku, confirmed that the English Essay paper commenced at 5:30pm, while the English Language Multiple Choice Questions examination was held in the morning

Students, parents, teachers, and supervisors, who did not want their names published, expressed unease due to the late commencement of the two-hour examination.

According to them, the shift would disorientate the students and further distress was caused by the late commencement of the second paper.

A supervisor said: “The English Essay question paper was changed.

“That was why there was a delay in the commencement.”

A parent at Vale College in Iyaganku in Ibadan criticised the holding of the examination very late.

According to her, the delay could affect the students, many who had been up since 6am.

She said: “The gap between the first and second paper is too long and no tangible reason was given other than logistics.

“This is not fair considering that it is an English paper, which is compulsory for them to pass.”

A candidate said he just submitted his paper and was unhappy at how the examination went.

The student said: “I just have to submit and leave.

“The stress was too much.

“We were supposed to have written this paper in the afternoon.”

Speaking on this development, the National Secretary of the National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools, Dr. Kayode Adeyemi, said the situation was due to logistics issues from WAEC, which most schools did not envisage.

Adeyemi said: “WAEC had a problem with logistics and that accounted for the delay.

“But the examination later started, though behind schedule.

“But schools with electricity supply might not have challenges, but those that don’t have alternative power sources would need to finish before it is very dark.”

Officials of the examination body in the state declined to speak.

They directed that its headquarters should be contacted for comments.

