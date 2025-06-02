Exam malpractice: Police arrest five suspects for assaulting school official

The Police Command in Ondo State says five suspects have been arrested following the assault on a vice-principal during the West Africa Examination Council held in the state.

This is contained in a statement made available to newsmen on Monday in Akure by DSP Olushola Ayanlade, the command’s Spokesperson.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the vice-principal, identified as Mr Rotifa, was brutally beaten on Friday by thugs allegedly hired by the parent of a student of Complete Child Development Centre, Awule in Akure.

NAN also reports that Rotifa was beaten for disallowing the student, Wisdom Elisha, to cheat with an android phone brought to school during the ongoing WAEC in the state.

“Following the assault on the Vice Principal of Complete Child Development Centre, Akure, the Ondo State Police Command has arrested Mrs Dorcas Asije and four other accomplices.

“Acting on the directive of the Commissioner of Police, CP Wilfred Olutokunbo Afolabi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations) led a tactical team to ensure their swift arrest.

“The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) and will be charged to court upon conclusion of investigation.

“The public is advised to remain law-abiding and report suspicious activity to the nearest police station,” he said.

