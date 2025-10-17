Exam malpractice: University expels 34 students, suspends 13

The Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology, Wudil, Kano State, has expelled 34 students for involvement in examination misconduct.

The institution also rusticated 13 others for one academic session, while several others received warning letters.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Head of Information, Publications and Public Relations Unit of the university, Abdullahi Datti, on Friday.

According to the statement, the disciplinary actions followed the approval of the report of the Examinations Regulations and Irregularities Committee by the university senate at its 123rd meeting held on October 9, 2025.

“The report includes recommendations for different kinds of punishments for students who were found to have engaged in examination malpractice,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, the university has established a Centre for Equipment Maintenance to enhance the upkeep and functionality of academic and research tools across its faculties.

The centre, according to the statement, will implement preventive maintenance schedules, provide repair services for faulty equipment, and organise regular training for staff and students on proper equipment use and basic maintenance.

Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof Musa Yakasai, has approved the appointment of Dr Murtala Dambatta of the Department of Mechanical Engineering as the pioneer Director of the centre.