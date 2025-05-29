Exam hall collapses on WASSCE candidates in Taraba

In a disturbing incident, dozens of students sitting for the ongoing West African Senior School Certificate Examination at Government Secondary School, Namnai, in Gassol Local Government Area of Taraba State narrowly escaped death on Wednesday evening after their classrooms collapsed during a downpour accompanied by a windstorm.

According to reports, the students, along with teachers, corps members, and external supervisors, were trapped in the collapsed structures and had to be rescued by local residents who responded swiftly to the incident.

It was learnt that several students, both male and female, sustained varying degrees of injuries, with some reportedly suffering fractures to their limbs.

They are currently receiving treatment at a nearby Primary Healthcare Centre in the town.

A resident told The PUNCH that the incident happened around 6pm, shortly after the second set of students had begun their exams.

“It was the second batch of students still writing their exams that got trapped. The first set had already finished and left.

“The rain came suddenly with strong winds, and the old classroom structures couldn’t withstand it,” he said.

He added that the windstorm not only brought down the school buildings but also destroyed several homes in the community.

In a related development, students in Jalingo, the state capital, were also affected by Wednesday’s heavy rainfall.

Some candidates were forced to remain at their exam centres until after 1am, as the torrential rain made it impossible to return home earlier.

There was also a reported late arrival of WAEC paper for the day, which caused the delay in writing the exams until 8pm when some centres received the paper.

Efforts were made to contact the Commissioner for Basic Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin, but her phone line was not reachable at the time of filing the story.

