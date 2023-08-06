Ex-Zamfara APC Chairman lauds Tinubu over Matawalle’s nomination

A former Chairman of the opposition All Progressive Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Lawal Liman, has commended President Bola Tinubu for nominating the immediate past Governor of the State, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, for a ministerial position.

Liman, in a statement issued in Gusau, said that Matawalle’s nomination would further strengthen the APC in the state.

“Having Matawalle as minister and former governor Yari as senator, the APC will continue to remain the strongest and popular political party in the state.

“We the APC members in Zamfara are grateful to President Tinubu for choosing a man that works for the success of APC in Zamfara and the entire North West , ” he said.

Liman urged Matawalle to justify the confidence reposed in him by making Nigerians and Zamfara people proud .

“We are hopeful and confident that Matawalle as minister will perform effectively for the development of our dear country,” he added.