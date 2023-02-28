Ex-US Coach named Manager of South Korea

Jurgen Klinsmann, the former coach of the US men’s national team, has been named head coach of South Korea’s national team through the 2026 World Cup.

The Korea Football Association announced his hiring on Monday.

Klinsmann takes over for Paulo Bento, who stepped down after South Korea was eliminated by Brazil in the Round of 16 of the 2022 World Cup.

“I know that the Korean national team has been improving and achieving results over a long period of time,” Klinsmann, 58, said in a statement. “I am honored to follow in the footsteps of the great coaches who have led the Korean national team, from Gus Hiddink to my predecessor, Paulo Bento.

“I look forward to doing my utmost to help the team achieve success at the upcoming Asian Cup and the 2026 World Cup.”

Klinsmann has a long coaching record. He coached the German national team from 2004 to 2006, culminating in a third-place finish at the 2006 World Cup.

He led Bayern Munich (2008-09) before coaching the USMNT from 2011-16. In that role, he compiled a 55-26-16 record and led the Americans to the Round of 16 in 2014 but was ousted two years later amid a disastrous start to qualifying for the 2018 World Cup.

The team did not qualify, leaving the US without a men’s team in the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

A native of Germany, Klinsmann will debut as South Korea’s coach on March 24 in a home friendly against Colombia.