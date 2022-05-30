Ex-University of Benin Vice Chancellor dies at 71

A former Vice-Chancellor of University of Benin, Emeritus Prof. Godwin Oshodin, has died at the age of 71.

This was revealed in statement by the ex-VC’s brother, Christopher Oshodin, on behalf of his family on Sunday.

Christopher said that the former vice-chancellor died in the early hours of Sunday in Benin during a brief illness.

He said: “It is a time of grief for us the children and family members, as we mourn his sudden death.

“The family shall, in no distant time, release details of his burial arrangement, just as we pray God to comfort those he left behind at this period of our mourning.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the erudite scholar was, until his demise, a professor of Health Education.

Born on August 9, 1950, Oshodin was vice-chancellor of UNIBEN from 2009 to 2014.