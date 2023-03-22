Ex-UNIUYO VC wife elected pioneer female CIPM Chairman

Wife of a former Vice-Chancellor of University of Uyo, Dr Rosalyn Essien, has been elected as the first female Chairman of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in Akwa Ibom.

Essien was elected unopposed at the institute’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), with the theme: “The Human Resources Methods of The Master,” in Uyo Wednesday.

Essien, who holds B.A (Hons.) in English Language degree from University of Uyo as well as Master and Doctoral degrees, is a seasoned bureaucrat with interest in human resources management.

Aside going through various cadres within the Akwa Ibom civil service, she had also attended courses in conflict management in some countries, including South Africa, Britain and United States of America, among others.

In her acceptance speech, Essien said her position as CIPM) vice-chairman in the last two year had given her the opportunity of fully understanding the dynamics and workings of the institute.

According to her, her emergence as chairman is a call to duty.

“Leadership is all about shared vision and responsibility. I want to assure you that during my tenure, I intend to build on the achievements of my predecessor,” she said.

Also speaking, the immediate past Chairman of the institute, Anthony Isonguyo, highlighted his achievements to include: training of members, advocacy through courtesy calls/visits to some notable firms in the state.

He said that the immediate past executives, under his leadership, had also reached out to some organisations for training of their workforce, while they had successfully completed training for other firms.

In his goodwill message, CIPM National President, Mojid Olusegun, said that the institute would remain a strong voice in the bargaining for a new minimum wage from the Federal Government.

Olusegun, who was represented by the South-South Zonal Vice-President, Samuel Omeregun, said that the institute would continue to deliver effective human resources services as its core mandate.