Ex-UNILORIN VC advises successor to utilize institution’s resources 

A former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Prof. Shuaibu AbdulRaheem, has advised the Vice Chancellor-designate, Prof. Wahab Egbewole, to effectively utilise the human and material resources of the institution.

AbdulRaheem gave the advice Wednesday in Ilorin while welcoming the incoming VC of the university during a courtesy visit.

He advised on the need to deepen the service delivery capacities of the nation’s most sought-after university.

AbdulRaheem, who is also the Talba of Ilorin, admonished Egbewole to sustain the positive image of Unilorin, not just in the media but also within the comity of universities in the country.

He tasked him to ensure that everybody and all segments of the internal and external publics of the institution are carried along in his administration for it to meet the yearnings of all stakeholders.

AbdulRaheem noted that any form of discrimination perpetrated in the steering of the ship of the university would be a disservice to the vision of the institution’s founding fathers and its alluring future.

He commended Egbewole for finding time out of his tight schedule to visit him, a honour which, he said, was truly appreciated.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor designate acknowledged the enormous sacrifices and contributions of AbdulRaheem to the evolution of Unilorin as one of the most celebrated institutions of higher learning in Nigeria.

Egbewole recalled that it was during the tenure of AbdulRaheem that he joined the services of the university.

He described the former Vice-Chancellor as a highly detribalised gentleman, a scholar and an administrator with proven records of intellect, sagacity, bravery and competence.

The Vice-Chancellor designate commended him for his fatherly roles in the affairs of the university, generations of staff and students of Unilorin.

He assured AbdulRaheem of his readiness to swiftly hit the ground running for the betterment of the university, while also assuring his host of keeping to his advice and encouragement at all times.