Former Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Akoka, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, is dead.

Both UNILAG branch Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Dr. Dele Ashiru, and Personal Assistant to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, A.O. Bolarinwa, confirmed the death of the professor of Systems Engineering.

Though they said the were not sure of the cause of his death, unconfirmed sources, including the UNILAG alumni group WhatsAop platform, said the professor died of COVID-19 complications.

He died on Sunday in Lagos of suspected COVID-19 complications.

The platform read: “With great sadness, we announce the passing unto glory a very distinguished alumnus and a past Vice Chancellor of University of Lagos, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, who died this evening from complications of COVID-19.

“We pray that his soul rests in peace and the Lord comfort his family and all of us he left behind.”

Ibidapo-Obe retired from UNILAG about two years ago after reaching the mandatory 70 years retirement age and was said to have moved to his Lekki home same year.

He was also a former Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Ndufu Alike Ikwo, Ebonyi State and President of Nigeria Academy of Science.

Until his death, he was the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council of Crawford University, Igbesa, Ogun State.

