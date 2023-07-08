Ex-UNILAG VC celebrates Adeboye at 75 with lecture on discipleship + Photos

828 828

Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the immediate past Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, has identified effective teaching and discipleship as two critical means to birth a positive change in the society.

The former VC made the assertion at the Second MGO Birthday Public Lecture on Thursday in Mowe, Ogun State.

The lecture was in celebration of the 75th birthday anniversary of Pastor Folu Adeboye, the wife of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God.

The lecture had the theme: “Effective Teaching and Discipleship Through Christian Education.”

Ogundipe, who was the guest speaker at the event, said that effective teaching and discipleship would raise generations that would actively participate in nation building by promoting virtues and spiritual growth.

The former vice-chancellor said that virtues would be developed faster through deep and personal relationship with Jesus Christ.

He urged the encouragement of young people to engage in regular prayers, Bible study and seeking God’s guidance.

He added that Bible teachings and principles should serve as the bedrock of Christians education and instructions.

Ogundipe said: “If the younger ones embrace this message and experience salvation, it becomes imperative to guide and nurture them through discipleship.

“There is no doubt that the engagement of Christian teachers as ‘disciplers’ would play a vital role in meeting this need as discipleship is a deliberate process that requires intentional effort and investment.

“It is through this process that true ‘disciplers’ are cultivated, rather than relying solely on external influences such as superficial or temporary influences to shape individuals’ faith.

“Christian teachers, who are committed to modelling Christ-like character and imparting biblical wisdom have the opportunity to guide and nurture students on a deeper level as well as help them develop genuine and lasting relationship with God.

“By investing time and energy in intentional discipleship, Christian teachers can make significant impact on the spiritual growth and development of their students and ultimately contribute to the fulfillment of the Great Commission and the formation of strong and faithful disciples of Jesus Christ.”

Ogundipe also emphasised the need for personal discipleship and growth in Jesus Christ as a means of strengthening teaching and discipleship.

The professor also recommended developing a well-balanced curriculum that would integrate biblical teachings into various subjects and aspects of life.

Ogundipe advised teachers and mentors to continually enhance their knowledge and employ diverse instructional methods that catered for different learning styles.

According to him, there is also the need to foster a supportive and inclusive learning environment that embraces diversity.

“Collaborating with parents and the church community to reinforce and support Christian education will yield great results for the growth of individuals, communities and the nation at large,” Ogundipe added.