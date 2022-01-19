Ex-Ukranian President, Poroshenko declines celebration after victorious ruling

Former Ukrainian President, Petro Poroshenko said it is too early to celebrate a victory after a Kiev court rejected the prosecution’s request to detain him.

The court Wednesday ruled to release Poroshenko, who was accused of treason, on his own recognizance, as well as obliged him to hand over his passports.

“We do not celebrate the victory, although it will seem that we won.

“We are not celebrating because Ukrainian President Volodymyr, Zelenskyy’s insane scenario as an absolute inadequacy has not ended yet,’’ Poroshenko said after the court ruling.

Sputnik/NAN