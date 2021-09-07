Ex-Tornadoes Chairman and NFF Board member dies

Former Chairman of Niger Tornadoes and Board member of the Nigeria Football Federation, Suleiman David, is dead.

The NFF Board member died at a private hospital in Lagos on Tuesday after he lost battle with a heart related illness.

The late former Tornadoes boss retired from the state civil service as a Director in the Ministry of Commerce and Tourism three years ago after a successful 35 years of service.

Until his death, the late former NFF board member was a staff of the World Bank assisted Youth Empowerment Support Programme in Niger State.

Sympathisers, friends, football family in the state have continued to troop to the house of the late David located at the low cost estate, Tunga Minna, Niger State as the body is being awaited from Lagos.

The deceased is survived by wife, children and grand children.

The family is expected to announce the burial arrangements.