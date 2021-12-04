Subscribe
Ex-Supreme Court Justice Babalakin is dead, burial announced

By No Comments1 Min Read
Justice Oyegoke Bolarinwa Babalakin has passed on.
The retired Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, according to information, died on Saturday morning at 94.
A source close to the family said the late Justice will be buried at his Gbongan, Osun State country home by 4pm today according to Islamic rites.
A devout Muslim, the late Justice Babalakin was an active member  of the Muslim Association  of Nigeria, Ansarudeen Society.
He was also a former president  of the Muslim Ummah  of South West Nigeria.
He is survived by survived  by many children and grand children, including Dr. Bolanle Babalakin (SAN), Chairman,  Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limiyed: and Architect Tayo Babalakin.
