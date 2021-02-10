Former Super Eagles defender, Yisa Shofoluwe, will be laid to rest today (Wednesday evening) at the Atan Cemetery in Lagos State, according to Islamic rites.

Shofoluwe’s eldest son, Adekunle, disclosed that arrangements are being made for his late dad and former Under 17 national team assistant coach’s burial.

“We are making arrangement to receive his corpse at Lagos University Teaching Hospital before proceeding to Atan Cemetery for the burial at 4pm,” Adekunle stated.

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Football Federation haa expressed shock at the demise of the former national team defender.

The NFF said: “We are devastated to hear of the passing away of former Green Eagles Defender Yisa Shofoluwe after a brief illness on Tuesday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and football community in Nigeria. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

In similar vein, Gateway United FC mourned the passing of the club’s former assistant coach, saying: “The thoughts of everyone at GUFC are with Shofoluwe’s family.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

Late Shofoluwe coached Gateway FC between 2011 and 2013.

The deceased starred for ITT Waves, Abiola Babes and a stint in the Belgian League.

He was also a member of the national Under 20 team to the Seoul Olympics.

Late Shofoluwe also played a prominent role for the Green Eagles at Cote d’Ivoire ’84 and Maroc 88 African Cup of Nations, where the team won silver medal.