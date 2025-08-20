Ex-Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye announces retirement from football

Former Super Eagles striker Brown Ideye has officially announced his retirement from professional football, drawing the curtain on a career that spanned nearly two decades across Europe, Asia, and Africa.

The 36-year-old forward confirmed the decision in a statement on his social media pages, thanking God, his family, supporters, and everyone who contributed to his journey.

“After much thought and consideration with mixed emotions, I’ve decided to retire from professional football.

“I will first like to thank God for the talent and the long career I’ve enjoyed,” Brown Ideye said.

He went on to appreciate his loved ones, highlighting their role in keeping him grounded throughout his career.

“I thank my family and friends for their unwavering love, support and understanding till this day. This game made me and gave me everything — incredible joy, sad days, the opportunity to travel and see the world, lifelong friendships and so many unforgettable memories.”

The former West Bromwich Albion and Dynamo Kyiv striker enjoyed an illustrious club career that included spells at Sochaux, Aris Thessaloniki, Malaga, Tianjin Teda, and Enyimba, among others.

He was also part of Nigeria’s 2013 Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, earning 27 caps and scoring six goals for the Super Eagles.

In his statement, Ideye also paid tribute to those who worked behind the scenes.

“To all the Agents who worked tirelessly and negotiated with clubs for my dreams to come true — thank you.

“To all the sports journalists who spent long hours day and night covering and highlighting my career, I owe you a depth of gratitude,” he stated.

Reflecting on his football journey, he added: “To every club I’ve had the honour of wearing their jersey and representing, every coach and teammate who pushed and rooted for me to be better, and every fan who supported me through highs and lows — thank you.

“Thank you, Nigeria, for the opportunity you gave me to wear the national colour and be among the Super Eagles.”

Although stepping away from the pitch, Ideye hinted he will remain close to the game.

“Though my time as a pro-player has come to an end, football will always be a part of my life as I enter my next chapter.

“Thank you all for being a part of this journey and I look forward to still seeing you on these football streets,” he added.

