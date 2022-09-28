Ex-Super Eagles star, Victor Ikpeba, bags new appointment

Former Super Eagles player, Victor Ikpeba, was the cynosure of all eyes when he was seen at the Agric area of Ikorodu in Lagos.

The Prince of Monaco was all smiles and full of life as he greeted residents of the area during the encounter on Monday.

The 49-year-old got a new appointment as the brand ambassador of Moores Gas, a product that made a new entry into the cooking gas industry, and was unveiled on Monday.

Speaking at his unveiling, Ikpeba said he was delighted to be associated with the brand, expressing his excitement to be made ambassador.

He said: “Moores has really done well to bring this great initiative to the door step of the community to make things easier and affordable for residents of the area.

“I have known the CEO for more than 14 years and she has really done well to do this for within the community.

“I am excited to be the brand ambassador of this and I must commend this initiative.”

The CEO of Moores Gas, Bola Tom Jones, said the choice of Ikpeba as the brand ambassador is because the player represents the youth and has a good track record.

Jones said: “We chose Ikpeba because he represents many young people and because of the trust most people has in him.”

She added that the choice of Agric in Ikorodu was to ensure that residents in remote areas also have access to the good things of life without stress.

She added: “We want to bring cooking gas closer to the people of Agric in Ikorodu.

“We fully automated our dispenser so that customers can get full value for their money.

“If you’re buying a 12.5kg, you’re getting a guarantee 12.5kg.

“We are safety conscious and have put all modalities in place to ensure utmost safety.”