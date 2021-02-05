Former Super Eagles defender Yisa Sofoluwe is battling from a brain disease at the Prince and Life Medical Hospital, Ikorodu, Lagos.

Sofoluwe is currently being treated for mild cerebral atrophy and has been advised to undergo a brain magnetic resonance imaging scan, according to the radiologist report made available.

According to healthgrades.com, cerebral atrophy is the progressive loss of brain cells over time.

It can happen in either the entire brain or in just one part of the brain and can lead to decreased brain mass and loss of neurological function.

Ex-international Waidi Akanni hinted that Sofoluwe was in coma.

Akanni said: “He’s in a coma now as we speak.

“He has undergone some tests and the doctors found out that he has some dead tissues in his brain.

“He needs adequate treatment to recover well.”

Akanni has been raising funds for the treatment of the ailing Maroc ’88 AFCON star.

It was gathered that Sofoluwe since he was admitted to the hospital a month ago, pays the sum of N100,000 weekly for treatment.

Meanwhile, the Professional Players’ Union of Nigeria General Secretary, Emmanuel Babayaro, has assured that the players union would support the former Abiola Babes star.

Babayaro said: “This is news to me, but I will get across to the executive board and we will do what we can to help him.”

Sofoluwe wore 40 caps and scored one goal for Nigeria and was a member of the Eagles squads which reached the final of the 1984 and 1988 AFCON tournaments.