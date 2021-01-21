Nigeria’s former goalkeeper trainer and assistant coach Joe Erico has died at the age of 72

Erico, nicknamed Jogo Bonito, passed away on Tuesday morning in Lagos surrounded by his family, during a brief illness.

Erico began his football career with the Nigerian Police Force and went on to NEPA, Nigeria Railways, Electricity Connectors of Nigeria and Julius Berger, where he won several diadems.

He attracted the national teams’ selectors in 1968 and he was picked to man Nigeria’s goalpost alongside Prince Zion Ogunfeyimi by coach Tiko Jelisavcic for the 1976 Africa Cup of Nations staged in Ethiopia.

There, he played a crucial role as Jelisavic’s men placed third after defeating Egypt 3-2 in the play-off at the Addis Ababa Stadium.

Sadly, his promising football career came to a halt years later while on international duty.

Erico went into administration and he handled his boyhood club Julius Berger where he introduced the Jogo Bonito style – a distinct style of flair in Brazilian football.

He was part of the coaching crew that qualified the Nigeria U23 squad for the Sydney 2000 Olympics.

Two years later, he was recalled to the national Super Eagles setup as assistant to Amodu Shuaibu.

Alongside Amodu and Stephen Keshi, Nigeria qualified for the 2002 World Cup staged in South Korea and Japan.

Again, he was axed by the NFF after the country placed third at the 2002 Afcon in Mali.

The deceased is survived by his wife and four children.

His burial arrangements will be announced in the coming days.