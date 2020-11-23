The Class 2002 set of Army Day Secondary School, Mogadishu Cantonment, Abuja, has donated exercise books and other educational materials worth millions of naira to the school.

The Public Secretary of the Association, Micheal Adota, in a statement on Sunday, said the donation was part of events to mark the first reunion of the alumni after 18 years.

Adota said the donation was also in appreciation of the institution’s contribution towards their educational foundation.

The Principal of the school, Zaki Adama, commended the 2002 old students set for giving back to the school through the donation of the learning materials.

Adama promised that the items donated would be judiciously used to uplift the school, while urging other alumni to emulate the set.

He re-assured them that the management of the school was ready to interface with its alumni to take the school to greater heights.

Adama disclosed that the school had continued to record 90 per cent pass in both West African Examinations Council and National Examinations Council in the past three years.

He, however, called on other former students of the school to rise in support of the institution by executing projects that would impact positively on the academic prosperity of the students.

He also appealed to the old students to continue to be worthy ambassadors of the school.

Leader of the group, Innocent Okoro, said it was impossible for them to forget their foundation that made them to be persons of virtues.

According to him, these virtues included self discipline which they all possessed as a result of what the ADSS inculcated in them while in school.