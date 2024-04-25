Ex-students injured in Oyo shooting under close watch – LAUTECH

The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, on Thursday, said it has kept a close watch on the health condition of its former student who was injured during a recent shooting in the town.

Recall that Eagle Online reported that a police officer allegedly shot a Corps member, Iyanda Damilola, to death while two others sustained various degrees of injuries in the Ogbomoso Local Government Area of the state.

Reacting to the development, the state Police Command, through a statement by its spokesperson, Adewale Osifeso, on Thursday, in Ibadan, announced the arrest of officers led by Inspector Rasheed Saheed who were responsible for the alleged shooting.

According to Osifeso, the suspects were currently being detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department, Iyaganku.

On their part, LAUTECH, in a statement by its Registrar, Kayode Ogunleye, confirmed that an ex-student of the university, Iyanda Femi Israel, who is a graduate of the Department of Management and Accounting, sustained a gunshot injury during the incident.

Ogunleye said, “The management of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, has taken the time to find out the true position of things on the fracas that led to a shooting that took place outside the university on April 23, 2024. It is on this basis that the university is making this release.

“The university management has been able to confirm that an ex-student of the university, Iyanda Israel, who is a graduate of the Department of Management and Accounting, sustained a gunshot injury during the incident that occurred in a club outside the university and was immediately rushed to the hospital.

“Furthermore, information made available to the management confirmed that the person who was reportedly shot dead was neither a student nor a graduate of the university.

“While commiserating with friends and family of the deceased, the university management reiterates her commitment to the safety and welfare of staff and students.

“Meanwhile, necessary actions are already being taken to monitor the health of the injured ex-student. Staff and students are hereby enjoined to maintain the peace on the campus while going about their lawful business.”