The Ekiti State Police Command on Wednesday arraigned a 25-year-old woman, Tolulope Adeparusi, at an Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing N1.4M.

The defendant, of no fixed address, is standing trial on a charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, Inspector Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in January 2020 at Okeyinmi area in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the defendant stole the sum of N1.4 million property of Grace and Mercy House Hold Improvement Initiative PLC in Ado-Ekiti.

Leramo told the court that the defendant was a staff of the Cooperative, saying she resigned and was called back to give account, that was when the management discovered the stolen money.

He said the offence contravened Section 390 (5) (6) (9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor asked the court for adjournment to enable him study the case file and present his witnesses.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Her counsel, Timi Omotosho, urged the court to grant her bail, with a promise that she would not jump bail.

The Chief Magistrate, Abdulhamid Lawal, granted bail to the defendant in the sum of N250,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Lawal adjourned the case until July 9 for hearing.