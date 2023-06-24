Ex-Spokesman of Police Frank Odita dies at 84, IGP mourns

A former Spokesman of the Nigeria Police Force, Frank Odita, is dead.

According to available information, the retired Commissioner of Police died on Saturday (today) in Lagos State.

The communications expert, who served as the Force Public Relations Officer between 1990 and 1992, died at the age of 84 at the Critical Care Unit of the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital.

Odita retired from the Force in 1993.

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun, has commiserated with family, friends and loved ones on the death of the outstanding communications expert.

Egbetokun urged Odita’s family to uphold the legacies of their husband, father and grandfather.