Ex-speaker resigned on his own, not under pressure – Benue Assembly

The Benue State House of Assembly has clarified that the resignation of its former Speaker, Aondona Dajoh, was a personal decision and not influenced by Governor Hyacinth Alia.

The Assembly’s spokesperson, Elias Audu, stated this on Monday during an interview on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief.

Audu explained that lawmakers operate independently and cannot be forced into making choices.

“If the governor had an interest, whatever it is, it is not within the knowledge of the Assembly.

“The Speaker was doing his job, and after some time, maybe because of certain decisions, he thanked the people for their support and said it was time to go,” Audu stated.

He added, “I’m convinced that the Speaker resigned based on personal principle. We are in a political dispensation, but if there are political undertones, there is no fighting in the Benue Assembly. You can’t coerce members.”

Audu further stressed that Dajoh’s exit was in line with the “collective will” of lawmakers and did not signify any internal crisis.

“The immediate past Speaker voluntarily resigned. He came, he saw, he conquered, and he did his best for the state.

“When he said it was time to quit, members unanimously voted Honourable Berger Emberga as the new Speaker in a peaceful atmosphere,” he said.

Reaffirming the legislature’s independence, Audu noted: “We maintain the principle of separation of powers.

“Recently, the governor sent nominees, and we turned them down. If we think his policies are not in the interest of the people, we will tell him. Since 2023, the House has been at peace.”

Earlier, Governor Alia denied playing any role in Dajoh’s resignation, insisting he enjoys cordial relations with lawmakers and is committed to the state’s progress.

Dajoh stepped down in a letter on Sunday, describing his decision as one taken “in good faith and in the best interest of the state.”

At an emergency plenary chaired by Deputy Speaker Lami Ogenyi, members set aside House rules and unanimously elected Berger Emberga, representing Makurdi North, as the new Speaker.

Emberga, who was recently suspended alongside three colleagues over an alleged impeachment plot, promised to work with his predecessor and other lawmakers to advance Benue’s development agenda.

