Ex-Speaker Dogara scores INEC high

Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for seamless conduct of the Governorship and State Assembly election.

Dogara stated this after he cast his vote at Gwarangah PU 007 in Bogoro Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, there is significant improvement in the electoral process as against glitches experienced in the Feb. 25 Presidential and National Assembly election.

“I think there is a much better improvement than the process we witnessed during the presidential election.

“During the last election, it took me five hours to cast my vote but as soon as I came this time around, almost the entire line was cleared off and I think voting is generally peaceful in my own part of Bauchi.

“I can’t say so of other local government areas but I think there is a much improved process than what we saw during the presidential election.

“If the process is going as smoothly as I saw at my polling unit across Nigeria, then I think it’s something that every decent person in this country should commend.

“I commend them for what I’ve seen while I wait for the judgment for the assessment from other polling units before I can now take a final position,” he said.

He also expressed satisfaction with the high voter turnout in the area, adding that the gesture was a clear indication of movement for liberation.

“We know how elections are conducted in Nigeria and once elections are free, fair and credible, we shouldn’t have any problem and everybody should accept it because the people ultimately decide who will govern them.

“We want a situation where Bauchi people will decide whom they want to govern them.

“If malpractices overwhelm what we call decency in terms of the electoral process, then, certainly I will advise my candidate to stand up, challenge and fight for Bauchi people,” he said.