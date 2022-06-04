Ex-SGF to Tinubu: Don’t join our enemies in ruining our chances

A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir David Lawal, has told the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and presidential aspirant on the platform of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, not to join their enemies in ruining their chances at the upcoming primaries.

Lawal, who is one of Tinubu’s ardent campaigners, was reacting to the statement of Tinubu in Abeokuta on Thursday.

The former Lagos State Governor had during his meeting with the leaders and members of the party in the Ogun State capital said it was his turn to be the country’s president and that President Muhammadu Buhari owes him that.

Tinubu said in part in Yoruba: “If not for me standing in front of you that threatened war, that said Buhari move forward and let’s go ahead with it, he would not have become president.

“He did the first one, he fell down.

“He did the second one, he fell down.

“He did the third one, he fell down.

“And he was then crying on television, saying in his life he will never run again.

“I then went to meet him in Kaduna that you will run.

“This is not a matter of crying.

“I will stand by you.

“And you will be elected.

“The only condition is that you will never joke with the affairs of Yorubaland.

“And he agreed.

“And since the day he got there, I did not get a ministerial position, I didn’t get any contract, I did not beg for soup, I did not beg for garri, I did not beg for fury from him and I did not take a loan from there.

“I now said this time around o, it is the turn of the Yoruba.

“And if we pick from among the Yoruba, it is my turn.

“The one that I have protected the children I am carrying is enough.

“I also want to be president.

“I don’t want to be consigned to the dustbin of history.”

Reacting to the statement credited to Tinubu, Lawal said in a statement obtained by Vanguard newspaper: “Sometimes it is very difficult to support a Yoruba person in national politics if you are not one.

“They have a way of making you regret your support because they eventually make you seem like a traitor to your own people. Now all these comments about Bola’s Yoruba presidency and his support of Buhari without which Buhari would not have been president is bulshit.

“He wasn’t the only one whose support made a difference. There were many others from all around the country and they are not bragging about it.

“You may wish to know that all of us Buhari supporters are shocked and pissed off by Bola’s speech on this occasion. It is unlike him.

“And this speech is massively trending in the North and being given a negative connotation as you can well imagine. I first read it this morning on an Adamawa group platform and the anger is palpable and all round.

“You would think Yorubas will resist the temptation of joining in the northerners-bashing game at this very critical time – the primary election is only three days away. It is unfortunate that Bola himself chose to join in this bashing game – choosing to speak in the Yoruba language and in Yoruba land in a manner that seems to denigrate Buhari. I could vividly imagine the discomfort of all the northerners sitting beside him on that podium.

“This appears to be the Abiola saga being replayed. Abiola won the election with majority Northern votes but they took the brunt of the post-election protests that followed.

“Just survey all the people that are doing more meaningful practical things to enthroned Bola as president and you will find that almost all are northerners while his kinsmen engage themselves social media activism and Northern bashing.

“When Yorubas vilify the North like this, our sense of fear and insecurity under a Yoruba presidency gets heightened and in the end, pushes us to rethink our support for not only Bola but any Yoruba as president for that matter.

“Please, do not join our opponents to destroy our chances of clinching Monday’s primary elections.”