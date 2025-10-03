Ex-Senator detained for alleged rape of 13-year-old

The former representative of Adamawa North Senatorial District, Senator Elisha Abbo, has been detained Nigeria Police Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) in Abuja for the alleged rape of a 13-year-old secondary school student.

According to available information, the incident occurred on June 29, 2025 at the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja residence of the former senator.

It was further learnt that Abbo has made several efforts to pacify the parents of the girl.

Several indigenes of the senator’s district were also reported to have intervened in the matter.

Abbo himself was said to have visited the residence of the parents of the girl to plead with them, sending money also to them.

However, the girl’s parents are said to be insisting on justice.