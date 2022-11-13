Ex-Senate President David Mark buries son amid tears in Otukpo

The remains of Tunde Mark, son of former President of the Senate, David Mark, has been laid to rest in his home town Otukpo, Benue State amid tears.

Tunde Mark, who died on October 21, 2022 in a London hospital, aged 51, had battled with cancer for over a year.

This was contained in a statement issued by Paul Mumeh, Special Adviser on Media to Mark, on Saturday.

Mumeh said the burial rites began on November 9, 2022 with Service of Songs held in Abuja.

He added that Tunde’s body was accompanied by family and friends to Otukpo for a wake on November 10 and committed to mother earth on November 11.

He said personalities that attended the burial included Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State; his deputy, Benson Abonu; Senate Minority Leader; Senator Philip Aduda; and Senator Abba Moro.

Others were former representative of Nasarawa South Senatorial District, Suleman Adokwe; former Governor of Kogi State, Idris Wada; Senator Lekan Mustapha; Bishop Michael Apochi of Otukpo Catholic Diocese; and Rev. Innocent Jooji.

Many of the attendees described late Tunde as humble and an intellectual with analytical skills, who discussed to no end on virtually all subjects.

According to the statement, Most Rev. Fr. Sylvester Onmonke, during the sermon, encouraged the family to have faith in God as only He holds the power to give and take live.

Onmoke urged the parents, family and friends not to lose hope, pointing out that though Tunde died in his prime, he left a legacy of selfless service to humanity.

The former Senate President’s tribute to his late son was read by Tunde’s younger brother, David Mark Jnr, and Hon. Blessing Onyeche-Onuh, member, Federal House of Representatives, representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency.

Amidst tears, Tunde’s remains were lowered into the grave at the family compound in Otukpo.

He is survived by his wife Natsu, daughter Audrey, parents, brothers and sisters.





