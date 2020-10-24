A former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has said a former Commander of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Awkuzu area of the state, James Nwafor (retd), was never his Security Adviser.

Obi spoke against the backdrop of the social media report that the SARS Commander served as his Security Adviser at some point.

Speaking through his Special Adviser on Security, Colonel George Molokwu (retd), during an interview with newsmen in Onitsha on Friday, he said the irony of the matter was that he did not even know Nwafor well nor dealt with him.

Molokwu said: “If I did not know him, the consequence was that my principal, Mr. Peter Obi, would not know him as well.”

He said as the Chief Security Officer of the State, Obi dealt mostly with him on security matters and in rare cases directly with heads of security agencies.

“When we had cause to interact with other senior security officers, it was my office that did so and I can tell you that there was no possibility of Obi dealing directly with the said Nwafor,” he said.

On the Ezu River issue, Molokwu said Obi was cleared of complexities by all panels and bodies that investigated the barbarism.

He said that from Obi offering N5 million to anybody that would give a clue to who dumped the bodies, he ordered an autopsy and set up a probe panel that was later taken over by Federal authorities.

Commenting on the state of the nation, the retired Colonel assured protesting youths that the nation had heard their grievances, which, according to him, was for the good of everybody, including his own grandchildren.

He prayed that their demands would be expectedly met.

A retired Infantry Colonel of the Nigerian Army, Molokwu is from Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State.