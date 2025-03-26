Ex-Rivers LG chairmen visit Fubara, pledge loyalty

The immediate past chairmen of the 23 local government areas in Rivers State have pledged their unwavering loyalty to Governor Siminalayi Fubara, reaffirming their support for his administration.

The former council bosses paid a solidarity visit to the governor at his private residence in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Led by the former Chairman of the Association of Local Government Chairmen of Nigeria, Rivers State chapter, and ex-Port Harcourt City LG boss, Ezebunwo Ichemati, the delegation reiterated their commitment to the “Rivers First” agenda under Fubara’s leadership.

The chairmen, who were in high spirits, assured the governor of their dedication to his mandate while urging Rivers people to remain steadfast in their support despite ongoing political challenges.

They also offered prayers for divine intervention and protection for Fubara, describing this period as a defining moment in the state’s political history.

“This is the time for Rivers people to stand united and law-abiding so as not to give room for those plotting against the state’s progress,” Ichemati said.

The visit comes days after the Supreme Court, in a judgment delivered on March 18, invalidated the October 5, 2024, local government elections that brought them to office, prompting Governor Fubara to direct them to vacate their positions.

Following the ruling, the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission has scheduled fresh local government elections for August 9, 2025.

