Igo Aguma, former Acting Chairman of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, has announced his exit from the party.

Aguma said this in a statement on Friday in Port Harcourt.

The former Chairman had filed an appeal against the Court of Appeal judgment that upturned a High Court judgment that declared him the authentic Acting Chairman of the APC in Rivers State.

But the Supreme Court in Abuja dismissed his appeal on Friday.

Aguma acknowledged receipt of the Supreme Court judgment which dismissed his case.

He said: “It is now clear that it is not within the purview of the Court to protect the rights and privileges of members of a political party, in this case, the APC.

“It is the APC that should protect the rights of her members but has failed to do so.

“I cannot continue to be a member of a political party that endangers and does not give any form of protection to the rights of its members.

“Therefore, I announce my exit from the All Progressives Congress immediately.

“To God be the glory.”

In his reaction, the Secretary of the state APC Caretaker Committee, Baridor Badom, said that Aguma’s exit was good for the party.

Badom said: “Aguma’s exit from APC immediately after his case at the Supreme Court was dismissed has shown that he was working with some enemies of the party to destroy it.

“As a party, we are not bordered about his exit.

“In fact, it is a good news for us because we now know our opponents.

“We now know faithful party members to work with, to consolidate in planning and putting together a more strong and formidable APC in Rivers.

“We are glad that Mr. Igo Aguma has finally taken this step in leaving the party.

“We wish him well in his future political endeavours.”