Ex-Rangers players chairman seeks help for Okala, others

Augustine Igweokolo, Chairman, Ex-Rangers International FC Players Association, has called on the government and lovers of football to come to the aid of some of their ageing members.

Igweokolo, who spoke on the recent burial of Christian Isiadinso, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria.

In the interview in Awka, the Anambra State capital, on Tuesday, he said that heroes should be celebrated while they were still alive, instead of giving them elaborate burial.

He commended the former and present governors of Anambra State for running a welfare scheme for members of the association and called on governors of other South East states to take a cue and evolve such scheme.

Igweokolo said: “I want to thank the Anambra Government for what they are doing for us; it started with Mr. Peter Obi, and Chief Willie Obiano sustained it, and now Prof. Chukwuma Soludo has taken it to another level.

“The truth is that these older people are dying.

“At the burial we just had, Emma Okala was not there, Dominic Nwobodo was not there, and Okey Emodi was not there because of ill health.

“Christian Chukwu just died.

“We can’t continue to wait to bury them.

“I want to appeal to the public, especially our South East people, to come to their aid and celebrate them while they are alive.

“If society appreciates them, let them help them now.

“Let them build the hall of fame they are talking about, so that they too can enter it.

“That is the best way we can celebrate them.”

