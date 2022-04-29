Ex-presidential aspirant defects to Labour Party in Lagos

The Labour Party in Lagos State on Thursday received Ebaye Ntan, a 2019 presidential aspirant of the National Conscience Party, into its fold.

The LP Lagos State Chairman, Prince Ifagbemi Awamaridi, received Ntan with his followers at the party meeting in Lagos.

Awamaridi said that only the LP could rescue the country and the state from the present challenges.

Awamaridi, who noted that the LP would be among the few political parties on the ballot in 2023 General Elections, said that the party would conduct valid primaries to select its flag-bearers.

He said: “Our comrade from the National Conscience Party, Comrade Ebaye Ntan, was the presidential aspirant for NCP in 2019, contested with Dr. Yinusa Tanko, the Chairman of NCP, and lost by a very slim margin.

“He is now coming with all his people to join Labour Party.

“He is joining Labour Party officially at Eti-Osa Local Government.

“We congratulate you and welcome you into Labour Party.”

The party chairman said that the LP had a lot of programmes for the state which would be unveiled when the campaigns start.

Awamaridi said: “We have 10 cardinal programmes.

“We are signing an agreement with the masses.

“This is our logo and frontline charge.

“People can hold us onto this frontline charge.

“Labour party is the party of the masses.

“We must change Nigeria.

“We have come with the message of redemption and renewal.

“We want to redeem this state and nation from those who are oppressing the masses.

“We want to buy back the souls of Lagos residents.

“We need to wake up the souls of Lagos residents.

“We are going to change the whole thing when we come onboard.”

Awamaridi highlighted some of the party’s cardinal programmes to include commitment to restructuring, free compulsory education up to the tertiary level, health services, internet connection, potable water, electricity and employment.

According to him, the programmes also include affordable and comfortable transport and distribution of wealth from super rich to the vulnerable poor.

In his remarks, Ntan said he was glad to join the Labour Party.

According to him, his mission is to change the condition of Nigeria and Nigerians.

“We are interested in changing the course of things in the society on issues that concern Nigerians and its citizens,” he said.

According to him, Nigeria needs to shift from her current condition and the Labour Party is going to shift the narratives toward the better country Nigerians want for their children.

Ntan called on Nigerians to support the Labour Party to deal with all issues.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Ntan registered formally in the party register at the event attended by party’s leadership in the state.