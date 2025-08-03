Ex-president Shagari’s family visits Buhari’s home, mourns former President

The family of late former President Shehu Shagari has paid a condolence visit to the Kaduna residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, following his recent passing.

The delegation was led by the head of the Shagari family, Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (Rtd.), Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, who expressed the family’s sympathies and solidarity with the Buharis during this period of mourning.

In a statement, Bello Bala Shagari reflected on the historical and personal ties between the two families, describing them as deeply rooted in Nigeria’s political journey.

“Today, I accompanied the head of our family, Capt. Muhammad Bala Shagari (Rtd.), Sarkin Mafaran Shagari, on a condolence visit to the family of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, on behalf of the entire Shagari family,” he said.

“Our two families are tied by a complex yet significant chapter in Nigeria’s political history. Beyond politics, the relationship between the Shagari and Buhari families has remained cordial, even before the passing of our respective patriarchs.”

He noted that both late leaders were respected for their integrity and commitment to public service, adding:

“May their shortcomings be forgiven, and may their souls find eternal rest in Jannah.”

Other members of the delegation included Alhaji Abubakar Cika Shagari, Ustaz Musa Samari, and Alhaji Shehu Aliyu Zaria. They were received by Yusuf Buhari, son of the late president.

President Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s first democratically elected executive president, served from 1979 to December 31, 1983, before being overthrown in a military coup led by then Major General Muhammadu Buhari, bringing an end to the Second Republic. Following the coup, Shagari was detained while Buhari assumed power as Head of State until 1985.

