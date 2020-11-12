Former President Jerry Rawlings of Ghana is dead, multiple sources said on Thursday.

The former Military leader was reported to have died from complications associated with the Coronavirus Disease.

Rawlings, 73, ruled Ghana from 1981 to 2001 and has remained popular in the country even after his exit from office.

His death comes less than a month after he buried his mother.

Confirming the death of the former Flight Lieutenant, Nigeria’s business mogul and Publisher of Ovation magazine, Bashorun Dele Momodu, said it was the saddest news of the year for him.

Momodu, who as a personal relationship with Rawlings, wrote on his Twitter handle: “The saddest news of this year.

“My God.

“Former President Jerry John Rawlings of Ghana has passed on.

“I’m completely devastated.

“Good night, an African hero.”