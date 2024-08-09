Ex-President of CAF Issa Hayatou dies a day before 78th birthday

A former President of the Confederation of African Football, Issa Hayatou, has died at the age of 77.

His death, on Thursday in Paris, France, occurred a day before his 78th birthday as he was born on August 9, 1946.

Hayatou, who was born in Garoua, Cameroon, served as CAF’s president for 29 years from 1988 to 2017 and was instrumental in getting Africa’s slots at the FIFA World Cup increased from two to five.

It was also under his tenure that South Africa hosted the World Cup in 2010, becoming the first-ever African nation to host the tournament.

He was voted out of office when he lost his reelection bid to Ahmad Ahmad of Madagascar.

