Ex-President Jonathan’s cousin wants ban on ‘Kaikai’ lifted

Azibaola Roberts, a cousin to former President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday advocated the lifting of the ban on local gin, popularly known as Kaikai.

The former President’s cousin spoke on the development in an interview with newsmen in Yenagoa on Sunday.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the production and consumption of the locally distilled alcohol, also known in local parlance as Ogogoro, was emplaced in June 2015 by the Bayelsa State Government following the death of 20 people in Ondo State after consuming the drink.

NAN reports that other states in the Niger Delta region subsequently outlawed the production and consumption of the local drink.

However, the consumption has remained clandestine due to the clampdown by security agencies.

Roberts, who made the advocacy while speaking with newsmen in Yenagoa, noted that it was regrettable that Kaikai still remained outlawed in the statute books of states in the federation.

He said it was a ploy by the colonial masters to preserve their distilleries in Europe and brand gins produced by artisanal distilleries as “Illicit” and wondered why the discriminatory tag was yet to be jettisoned.

According to him, alcoholic brands brewed abroad are not different from the locally brewed ones, adding that the belief that locally made drinks were inferior was erroneous and without scientific basis.

He lamented that the erroneous belief had hindered the growth of local drinks industry, which would have helped to reduce the level of poverty as it could become an export commodity to earn foreign currency.

Roberts said: “Today l have the privilege to prick your conscience on some basic things.

“Basic things like Kaikai.

“As l speak to you, Kaikai is illegal in the books of state governments such that it is labeled illicit drink.

“Kaikai distillation is a basic occupation of our people.

“How for God’s sake that Kaikai is labelled as illicit drink for over 60 years since after Independence is what baffles people like me.”

Robert’s noted with dismay that people whose livelihood depended on the local gin were being arrested, while those who deal in alcoholic gins brewed abroad are treated as doing normal business.

Roberts called on politicians, especially the lawmakers of the state assemblies, to expunge the obnoxious laws from the statue books.

According to him, if properly harnessed, the locally brewed drink factories can turn things around for the economy of the states.

He said: “Those foreign drinks are local drinks of people elsewhere.

“Just like our own Kaikai is brewed here.

“The only thing is that we have failed to identify the potential of our own and act accordingly.”

Roberts, a lawyer and rights activist, argued that basic science clearly showed that “alcohol is alcohol and produced through same basic process of distillation,” wondering why the craze for foreign alcohol to the detriment of the local ones in the country.

He said: “People spend up to N60,000 per bottle for this foreign gins and do not do same for the local alcohol.

“There is no difference between the two.

“They are all mixture of water and alcohol.”

He also explained that the potential of the rain forest had not been tapped to create wealth.

He said the vast rain forests were just lying fallow without deliberate efforts by governments and the people to take advantage of the abundant resources.

Robert further declared that his interaction with the media had no political undertone as he was not nursing any political ambition to vie for an elective office.

He said that youths in the country were yet to unleash and exploit the potentialities of the social media because they use the platforms to promote politically exposed persons rather than using them creatively to make money.

He regretted that some of the wild animals in the rain forests were going into extinction and cautioned against poaching of wild animals.

Roberts said he and his staff came to Bayelsa State to explore the forests for two weeks and expressed satisfaction that the expedition was successful.