Former President Goodluck Jonathan has felicitated with former Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Jonathan, in a goodwill message signed by the Media Officer, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, Wealth Omonibo, described Danjuma as “a patriot” who has contributed greatly to promoting peace and defending the unity of Nigeria.

The former president noted that even in retirement, Danjuma has continued to display great passion and commitment to the welfare of the people through the TY Danjuma Foundation.

“On behalf of my family, I join your family, friends, and well-wishers to congratulate you on your 82nd birthday.

“You are a patriot who has contributed greatly to promoting peace and defending the unity of Nigeria, having served as Chief of Army Staff and Minister of Defence at various administrations in our country.

“Sir, I celebrate you for your unwavering passion and commitment to the progress and development of Nigeria. Even at retirement, you have continued to display great passion and commitment to the welfare of the people through the TY Danjuma Foundation.

“As you celebrate, I pray for more of God’s glory, strength and peace for you and your household. Happy Birthday Sir,” Jonathan said.